First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,811,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.99. 2,120,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

