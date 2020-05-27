First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. 1,638,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,900. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

