First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,066 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,921. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

