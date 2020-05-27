First Trust Advisors LP Buys 15,444 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of HD Supply worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in HD Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in HD Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.