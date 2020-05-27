First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of National Health Investors worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,617,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,207,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421 over the last ninety days. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NHI opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.