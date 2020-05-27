First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

IR opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

