First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20,302.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

