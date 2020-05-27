FirstBlood Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $11,246.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.03804047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010937 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

