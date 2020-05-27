Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.35. 106,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

