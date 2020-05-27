Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 45,168 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 297.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. 12,741,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

