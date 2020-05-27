Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,879,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

