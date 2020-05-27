Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $4.57 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 15,925,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

