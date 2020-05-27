Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 85,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $143.64. 10,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,687. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83.

