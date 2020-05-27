Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 39,085 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $59,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,556,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 169,112 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 82,153,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,330,008. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

