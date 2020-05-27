Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 4,238 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.78. 5,253,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.