Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 3,576 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.59. 2,924,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,575. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

