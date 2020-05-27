Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.23.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

