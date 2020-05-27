Flit Token (FLT) Market Cap Tops $2,472.93

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a market cap of $2,472.93 and $11,072.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00477704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028230 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.