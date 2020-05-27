Flowchain Price Reaches $2.21 on Top Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00024136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $86,509.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.18 or 0.03792411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.