FORTUM OYJ/ADR’s (FOJCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Danske raised FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get FORTUM OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of FOJCY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

About FORTUM OYJ/ADR

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FORTUM OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTUM OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.