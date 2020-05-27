Function X Price Reaches $0.0579 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Function X has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $216,460.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028397 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025379 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,224.91 or 1.00583913 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00074144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,375,518 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

