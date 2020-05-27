FunFair Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, FunFair has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. FunFair has a market cap of $23.04 million and $2.53 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.02038541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00179890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Livecoin, LATOKEN, C2CX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

