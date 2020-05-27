Fusion Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.90 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004586 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid and Hotbit. Fusion has a market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,351.78 or 1.01527207 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 62,320,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,750,566 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.