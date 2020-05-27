FuzzBalls (FUZZ) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $13,223.86 and $1.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00477337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

