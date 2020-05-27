Game Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 75,000 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 273,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $2,768,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after buying an additional 1,110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 450,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.