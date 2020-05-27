Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 10,856,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.