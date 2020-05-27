Game Creek Capital LP Takes $1.75 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Charter Communications accounts for 1.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $15.34 on Wednesday, hitting $525.19. 574,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.57 and a 200 day moving average of $486.32. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

