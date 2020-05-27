GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 46.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

GATX stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

