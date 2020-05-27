Gemini Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $22.68 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $22.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010866 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02047152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,133,176 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

