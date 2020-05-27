Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNPX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Genprex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genprex by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

