Gexan (GEX) Price Tops $0.0063

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $16,363.73 and $819.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00802539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028521 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00156502 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00200999 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

