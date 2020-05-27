Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.