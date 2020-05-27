Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268,791 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of Gilead Sciences worth $325,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.