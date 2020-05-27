Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.3% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,321,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.