Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLAPF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.