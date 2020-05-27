GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Tops $147,144.40

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $147,144.40 and $969.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003857 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

