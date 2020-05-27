Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK opened at €101.90 ($118.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.56. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.