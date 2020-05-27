Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €37.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.71 ($34.54).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €29.55 ($34.36) on Wednesday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

