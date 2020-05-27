Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.07 ($41.94).

Shares of ETR HLE traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.30 ($43.37). The stock had a trading volume of 381,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.83. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

