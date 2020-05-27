Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €8.20 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.20 ($9.53) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.53 ($8.76).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

