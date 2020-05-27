Grace Capital Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for 1.6% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. 24,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

