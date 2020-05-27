Grace Capital Acquires 4,729 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.