Grace Capital Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Grace Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.72. 4,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,618. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.