Grace Capital Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Grace Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,985 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises approximately 7.4% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grace Capital owned about 0.24% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 44,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,824 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

