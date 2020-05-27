Grace Capital Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Grace Capital bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000.

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.