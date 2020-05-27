GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $412.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,053.28 and $412.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.02052132 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,889,632 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

