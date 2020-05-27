Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, KuCoin, Coinall and Bisq. Grin has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 42,843,300 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall, Bisq, LBank, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.