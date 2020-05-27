Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

MCK stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.76. 470,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,108. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

