GXChain Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.85 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000563 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000819 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

