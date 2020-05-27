Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.